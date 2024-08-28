The Witcher 4 is almost ready for full production, — CD Projekt Red

The Games section is published with the support of ?

It seems that the development of The Witcher 4 has reached an important stage.

CD Projekt RED has made significant progress in the development of the new installment of The Witcher saga during the first half of 2024. The company’s CFO Peter Nelubovic announced that the project is ready to move to a new stage of development.

«The Polaris team working on the next game in the Witcher universe has made significant progress. This will soon allow us to complete pre-production and move the project into full production,» Nelubovic said.

The number of developers involved in the project has also increased According to CD Projekt RED, If in April 2024, 407 people worked on the game, in July this figure increased to 410.

Earlier, CD Projekt announced plans to start full-scale production in the second half of 2024. Judging by the new comments from the CFO, the studio is on track to meet the schedule.

Source: Gamesradar

