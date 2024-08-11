The Witcher 4 will change the main character, but Geralt will remain a part of the game, — voice actor

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Doug Cockle, who voiced Geralt in all CD Projekt Red games, confirmed that his favorite character will take part in the next installment of The Witcher series, though not as the protagonist.

In a recent video for Fall Damage, Doug Cockle spoke about Geralt’s upcoming appearance in the new The Witcher game. The actor noted that he could not disclose details, but confirmed the presence of the character in the game, although not in the center of the plot.

«The Witcher 4 has been announced. Geralt will be a part of the game, but we don’t know how much. This time the story is not about him. We don’t know who it’s about. I’m looking forward to finding out. I want to know! I haven’t seen any of the scripts yet,— Coke shared.

Back in 2013, when presenting The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red emphasized that it would be the end of the Geralt saga. However, the developers left the possibility for the character to return. John Mamais, executive producer, said at the time:

«We can include Geralt in future games. We just need to discuss it and decide what to do next».

As for the protagonist of the next The Witcher game, it remains a mystery. Ciri could be an obvious choice, although it would mean canonizing one of the endings of The Witcher 3. The official comics have already taken similar steps.

The only clue about the new game is a lynx-shaped medallion, possibly from the School of the Cat. This hints at the possibility of a completely new witch from this mysterious school.

Since The Witcher 4 was only recently released entered the pre-production stageand Coke hasn’t seen the script yet, fans will have to wait a long time before they learn more details.

Source: pcgamer

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.