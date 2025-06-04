The world’s most powerful electric car battery, VarEVolt, charges to 100% in 18 seconds

The British company RML Group has unveiled its newest development — the VarEVolt electric hypercar battery with the world’s highest power density.

It is noted that the battery is ready for mass production after receiving Conformity of Production (CoP) approval. Currently, hypercars are gradually switching from internal combustion engines to magnetic motors that can accelerate a car from 0 to over 100 km in a few seconds.

However, to achieve the same effect in cars with an electric transmission battery required, which will produce a large amount of energy. This would also significantly reduce the vehicle’s range. RML Group tried to solve these problems with the VarEVolt battery.

This battery has now become the most powerful in the world for electric cars. It is capable of delivering 6 kW of power per kg. VarEVolt is able to instantly deliver the entire energy reserve to generate ultra-high power when needed. Results battery usage in the hybrid hypercar Czinger C21 demonstrated the ability of VarEVolt dissipate 4.5 kWh of energy in just 40 seconds.

At the same time, the RML Group assures that VarEVolt supports a charging speed of 200C, i.e., charging to 100% in 18 seconds. For comparison, the Porsche Taycan has a 5C rating, that is, for full charge the battery needs 12 minutes.

Developers from RML Group created VarEVolt amid difficulties with search the right supplier for its requirements. Prior to that, the company focused on the development of internal combustion engines.

The battery system has a modular design and can be adapted to different power and capacity requirements. In the future, the company plans to cooperate with manufacturers of old hypercars by offering modernization kits and working on next-generation batteries.

The company has limited production but can quickly scale up to meet customer demand. It also works with OEMs to develop next-generation batteries with superior performance.

Sources: Autocar; Interesting Engineering