«They chose the tactics of ignoring and repression»: UI/UX designer accuses IT company of 8-month salary delays

UI/UX designer Maria Abashina said that Infinity Technologies AG removed her from the Slack work chat because of a salary issue.

The company, according to her, stopped paying salaries to its employees on time or at all last November.

«After a wave of layoffs and benching, everyone was promised that payment would come soon, but 8 months have passed and no one has received their money (some are owed $500, some – several thousand). First there was something with Wise, then the stars were in the wrong position, then some other nonsense», — she wrote on LinledIn.

Ignore and delete «unwanted»

At the same time, as it became known, the company itself did not respond to the problems. Moreover, the «company has chosen the tactic of total ignoring and removing “unwanted” employees from the» workforce.

«For example, I am constantly blocked/deleted because I seem to make too much noise. The CEO of the company, Oleksandr Yatsenyuk, reacted to the delays in payments only in March, i.e. 4 months later. Before that, he didn’t care at all and then decided that he didn’t need to react to it at all», she wrote.

According to Mariia, the company still employs people who have not seen their salaries for 3-4 months: «every month the company comes up with some new payment deadlines, and of course, no one gets a penny».

Response from Infinity Technologies AG

The editorial office received a response from Evgeny Dmitriev, HR Infinity Technologies AG. He noted that the company had already paid the designer.

The delays were due to the fact that the company was not paid by its clients, and now the problems are being solved, and current salaries are being paid in full

«The company has no debts to Ms. Maria. All debts were paid to her this morning. As evidenced by the payment I attached to the message. After that, she was removed from the corporate slack, after her rude message», — said HR.

As proof, a receipt was attached to the message.

In turn, Maria was surprised by this information. «They have already paid» three times, and each time I received about 0 money for my work. They are very strange people. I’m shocked, to be honest,», — she reacted to HR’s response and shared the relevant screens.

The editorial team continues to monitor the situation and may update the news with relevant information