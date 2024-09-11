Trailer for the satirical horror «Substance» — with Demi Moore, who «rejuvenated to horror»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

In the story of the movie «Substance», a famous actress decides to rejuvenate herself with a mysterious liquid and actually creates a «new version of a person» — with some horrific consequences.

Demi Moore takes on the role of the superstar, while her «rejuvenated» version will be played by Margaret Qualley («Poor Creatures», «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»). The film is directed by Carolee Farja («Revenge»).

The film, which is presented as a satirical horror-thriller, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the prize for best screenplay. The film «Substance» will be available in Ukrainian cinemas starting October 10.

«Elizabeth Sparkle — a real superstar and Oscar winner who hosts a popular fitness show, until the producer decides to find a younger replacement. And then The Substance — a mysterious cell replication drug that creates a better version of a human being, appears in Elizabeth’s life. This is how the beautiful Sue is born: younger, prettier, more perfect… And the consequences of this become surprisingly unpredictable», — from the official synopsis.

Tape «Substance» currently has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — with the official new label «Certified Fresh». The reviews praise the excellent acting, the «innovative style of the film» and unexpected directorial decisions.

Trailer

Poster

