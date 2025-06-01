Ukraine bombed an airfield «Olenya» in Russia, 1700 km away — vivid video of explosions

The morning for the Russian war criminals at the strategic bomber base «Olenya» and other military airfields began not with coffee, but with explosions.

Numerous videos and text messages from Russia confirm drone attacks and explosions not only at «Olenya» in the Murmansk region, but also at other long-range airfields, including one near Irkutsk. The footage indicates the use of drones, and reports — of dozens of explosions. also, some videos are likely to have been taken directly from UAVs.

The airbase «Olenya» has been in the news many times — it is reportedly where bombers take off and attack Ukrainian cities with missiles. The airfield is located in the Murmansk region of Russia, not far from Murmansk and near the city of Olenegorsk — about 1,700 km from the Ukrainian border.

«Новини.LIVE» reports, citing its own sources, that the drone attack is the result of a special operation by the SBU. According to the report, more than 40 aircraft were hit, including reconnaissance A-50, missile carriers Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3. The operation is supposedly called «Web».

«For example, one video shows the Belaya airfield on fire and the voice of the head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, commenting on the cotton, — Novosti.LIVE writes.

In addition to the «Olenya» base, the «Belaya» airfield in the Irkutsk region, more than 4,000 kilometers from Ukraine, is also on fire. Local Russian media reports also indicate that the airfield «Dyagilevo» in the Ryazan region was hit. Some reports also mention explosions in the Ivanovo region, where the strategic airfield «Ivanovo-Severny» is located.

«The operation is not even on a global or century-long scale — it is a moderate level. It is even difficult to compare it with anything: the Ukrainians, of course, have raised the bar to sky-high heights. …Let’s just say that the basically irreparable, expensive, crystal-clear strategic aviation of the Russian VKS was knocked out today [the author uses another similar word] by FPV drones on the other side of the globe, which flew out of KAMAZ trucks in flocks on the ground», — a military observer assesses the events Yigal Levin.

A wide range of experts believe that Russia is currently incapable of producing strategic bombers, at least in significant numbers. some of the existing ones are «cannibalized», i.e., used for spare parts to repair others. The loss of at least a few of these aircraft by the Russian occupiers is a significant military achievement.