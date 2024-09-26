Ukraine ranked second in the world in terms of digitization of documents – 21 million per year

In 2023, Ukrainian archives created more than 21 million digital copies of documents. This allowed them to rank second in the world in terms of digitization. This was reported by representatives of the State Archival Service of Ukraine.

The top 10 countries in terms of digitization of archival documents in 2023 are as follows:

Finland – 34.2 million, Ukraine – more than 21 million, Germany – about 21 million, Israel – more than 18 million, Norway – 18 million, India – up to 15 million, Uzbekistan – 14.7 million, Great Britain – 12.5 million, Malaysia – more than 10 million.

Finland is at the top of the list, but as noted by the State Archive, this includes both scanned traditional documents and documents created digitally from the beginning, as Finland no longer accepts paper documents for storage from 2022.

Thus, according to Vitalii Skalskyi, director of the Ukrainian Research Institute of Archival Affairs and Documentation, Ukraine is a world leader in the pace of digitization of archival documents.

In the future, the pace of digitization of documents is planned to be further increased.

«Last year, the Ukrainian archives system digitized more than 21 million sheets of documents. This is 17.5 times more than before 2019. We are witnessing a geometric increase in the pace of digitization of Ukrainian archives. Despite the war and systemic power outages in archival institutions, we plan to digitize at least 30 million copies of documents this year,” said Anatoliy Khromov, head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine.

All digitized archival documents can be viewed on the Interarchival Search Portal, on the websites of state archives, and in the reading rooms of archives.

Source: Ukrinform