Ukraine’s first robot firefighter joins the ranks of the Armed Forces — works at a distance of up to 2 km from the operator

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the use of an engineering ground-based robotic firefighting system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The complex is a mobile tracked platform equipped with special equipment for extinguishing fires. The operator controls the robot from a safe distance using a remote control, directing it to the epicenter of the fire. The machine is capable of supplying pressurized water or special foam to effectively extinguish the flames.

The robot firefighter demonstrates extensive remote control capabilities. It can operate in open areas at a distance of up to 2 km from the operator, and in rough terrain up to 400 meters. A video camera mounted on the platform transmits images from the fire scene, allowing the operator to assess the situation in real time.

Interestingly, this system was originally developed for civilian rescue services. However, the military quickly assessed its potential for use in hazardous conditions, such as extinguishing fires near unexploded ordnance or burning vehicles with the risk of ammunition detonation.

At the request of the military, engineers improved the robot. They reinforced the chassis, increased the control range and battery life. Thanks to its tracked chassis, the firefighting robot can easily overcome difficult terrain, move over burning debris and withstand extreme temperatures.

One of the unique features of the complex is the ability to create a «water wall» using a powerful water cannon, which significantly increases the efficiency of firefighting in difficult conditions.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine