«Ukrzaliznytsia» closes the old website from September 1 — and prepares new tariffs for passenger transportation

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, the head of the passenger direction of «Ukrzaliznytsia», told the publication Forbes Ukraineannounced that the old website for purchasing and booking tickets at booking.uz.gov.ua will cease to operate.

Instead, these options will be available on to the new site and the mobile application «Ukrzaliznytsia» (third-party ticketing services will also be available). The old domain will be used to open the new version of the website, but old users will still be able to access it.

Currently, the company sells about 85% of its tickets online. Pertsovsky says this is «one of the highest rates in Europe».

Two years ago, «Ukrzaliznytsia» together with Mastercard launched its own mobile application for ticket sales, and in May 2024, a new website was launched at booking-new.uz.gov.ua.

Also, as noted by Forbes, the «Ukrzaliznytsia» team is currently developing a new model for changing passenger transportation tariffs — in particular for CB and «Intercity+» One of the proposals envisages a moderate increase in basic tariffs annually, taking into account inflation, and the other — that the ticket price will depend on the popularity of flights and the time of day

«Ukrzaliznytsia» also appealed to the government to abolish state regulation of prices for CB class tickets, as «despite their high price, they are sold out the fastest».

The last increase in ticket prices was in December 2023 — the cost increased by 3-72% In the first 6 months of 2024 «Ukrzaliznytsia» carried 13.3 million passengers — 23% more than last year. In June, we recorded a record high of 100,000 passengers per day and 2.5 million for the month as a whole.