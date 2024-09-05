Volvo presents XC90 2025: a hybrid with a new design and an electric range of up to 70 km

Volvo has shared details about the updated version of its flagship XC90 SUV and revealed details of the launch of the new all-electric EX90.

The updated Volvo XC90 for the 2025 model year is a hybrid with a 7-seater body. The plug-in hybrid XC90 on electric power covers up to 70 km, and during long trips, the hybrid powertrain in combination with a gasoline engine provides a range of more than 800 km. A B5 gasoline engine with mild hybrid technology will be available for the Ukrainian market. Equipped with a 48 V lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter/generator, the new XC90 consumes 15% less fuel.

The car is powered by a four-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor and a 400-volt three-layer lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 18.8 kWh (14.7 kWh of available energy). The most powerful of the XC90s, the all-wheel drive PHEV, offers 310 horsepower with 400 nm of torque. It provides a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds. The built-in 6.4 kW charger takes 3 hours to charge the battery to 100%. When using a regular outlet, charging takes 7 hours.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 has an updated front end design. There is a new hood and bumper, and the famous Volvo Thor’s Hammer headlights have become thinner. The wheel rims, rear and interior lighting have also been changed. Volvo explains that the updated design aims to better align the XC90 with the electric vehicle lineup. The car has an updated suspension with a double wishbone system in the front.

Other new features include a new Mulberry Red body color inspired by Scandinavian autumn. Two new materials for the interior: Nordico, a leather-free material, and Herringbone Weave, a recycled polyester.

The car has a central 11.2-inch touchscreen that has a higher resolution – the pixel density has been increased by 21%. In the plug-in hybrid, it is now even easier to control the use of the electric motor. Via «Driving modes» on the home screen, you can select the «Pure» mode along with other options – and continue driving exclusively on electric power. This is possible with a single tap. While Google is integrated into the infotainment system with access to Google Maps, Assistant and Play, it is also possible to connect an iPhone via USB-C cable to Apple CarPlay. The trim levels remain Core, Plus, and Ultra.

The new Volvo EX90 is expected in Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025, and test drives will begin in January. Interested customers can already place a pre-order at authorized Volvo dealerships in Ukraine.