«Weekend in Taipei» — trailer for Luc Besson’s comedy action film (in theaters October 31)

The legendary French director returns to the world of cinema with the comedy action film «Weekend in Taipei».

The story centers on John, an agent of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, who is in love with a beautiful Taiwanese girl, Joey. 15 years ago, the couple was forced to break up because of the girl’s connection to the Asian world of crime and corruption, but met again during John’s dangerous mission in Taipei.

The film stars Luke Evans («Leon», «The Fifth Element», «The Hobbit»). The film was directed by George Huang («Spy Kids», «Machete» franchise) and cinematographed by Besson’s longtime colleague Thierry Arbogast.

For the upcoming Luc Besson film, the most important and spectacular places in Taipei were blocked off dozens of times, and 10 years ago the director shot his film «Lucy» starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role in this very city.