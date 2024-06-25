When everything goes off schedule. Ukrainian IT specialists have created an application for light monitoring

Senior Android Developer Andriy Bulanov and iOS/Android/Flutter Developer Konstantin Mededenko have created the «Svitlobot» application that automatically monitors the state of electricity.

«Do you always want to know if the lights are on in your home? Do you need to know the exact time when the lights are turned on and off? Are the residents of a house group tired of writing about changes in the status of the lights and quarreling over it? Now you can find out about the current state of the light thanks to our new app», — wrote one of the developers wrote on his LinkedIn page.

To use the app, you need a smartphone.

You will need to put it on charge at home or in the office. Then synchronize it with your main smartphone according to the instructions.

Depending on whether charging is in progress, you will receive notifications about the presence or absence of light.

In addition, the developers have created and posted a video tutorial on YouTube that will help to set up the application.

The application is currently available for download inGoogle Play and App Store.

The application should not be confused with another «Lightbot» — it also reports the status of the lights in your home, functions in the same way using a smartphone or modem, but works only as a Telegram chatbot.