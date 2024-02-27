Will Taylor Swift support Biden in 2024? The President says that’s «classified».

Joe Biden has once again trolled conspiracy theorists who are spreading conspiracy theories about his agreement to receive Taylor Swift’s support in the election.

The host of the NBC evening show, Seth Meyers, called the US president on the program and said that about 18% of Americans believe that Biden and Swift are somehow cooperating and asked his VIP guest if this is true.

«Where do you get this information? It’s classified», — he joked.

Reuters notes that Biden’s appearance on Meyers’ show is «the president’s latest attempt to connect with the younger generation and dispel concerns about his age» — after a special prosecutor’s report raised doubts about his memory and mental acuity.

Biden, 81, noted that former President Donald Trump, his likely GOP rival, is close to his age (Trump is 77) and has his own problems.

«You should look at the other «guy». He’s about the same age as me, but he doesn’t even remember his wife’s name», — Biden said, recalling Trump’s recent appearance at the CPAC conference, where he allegedly called his wife Melania by the name of Mercedes (Mercedes — is a former Trump administration communications officer and one of the organizers of CPAC).

Biden also compared his policies to those of his rival on abortion — the current US president supports women’s abortion rights, while Trump appointed judges who overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision The historic 1973 US Supreme Court decision that held that the US Constitution protects a pregnant woman's freedom to have an abortion without undue government restrictions., which guaranteed abortion rights across the country.

«It’s about how old your ideas are», — Biden added.

Earlier, conspiracy theorists claimed that Biden rigged the Super Bowl in favor of Swift’s boyfriend to get her to support him in the election. The singer has a large fan base and became a real star in 2023 — concerts with her participation caused seismic activity equivalent to an earthquake, ticket sales for a concert movie brought record profit, and Time magazine eventually named her «Person of the Year».