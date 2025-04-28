Windows 11 without censorship: Microsoft has taught the OS to understand user swearing

It looks like Microsoft has finally found a feature that can harness the power of modern chips and their built-in neural units. The company has added a new option to voice text input: the ability to disable the obscenity filter. This feature appeared in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26200.550 on the Dev Channel.

To use the new feature, press Win + H and select the Settings icon. There you can disable the obscenity filter. This will allow the computer to record your swear words and transmit them in the text without changes. Interestingly, Microsoft added this feature in response to the most common user feedback on voice input, giving you the ability to control swear filtering yourself.

Previously, Windows automatically censored obscene words during voice input by replacing them with asterisks. Now, by turning off the filter, you can speak as you wish, and the computer will record what you hear accurately. However, the filter is on by default to avoid unexpected foul language in texts.

This feature is currently available only to Windows Insider program members. If there are no bugs and no complaints, the swear word filter toggle will soon be available to all users.

This isn’t the only update available in the Dev channel, though. Users can also test several other new features. Among them — an AI-powered Click-to-Do feature that offers contextual actions based on the content of the screen. It’s similar to the right-click menu familiar to PC users, but it works by using local artificial intelligence to process data. Also introduced is an improved search that allows you to find files using natural language, not just file names or keywords.

This is where you really need all the power of modern PCs. While the voice input feature works on any PC with Windows 11 and an internet connection, other AI-based features have higher system requirements. In fact, you’ll need a Copilot+ PC with an NPU-equipped processor capable of delivering at least 40 TOPS of processing power to use them.

At the same time Microsoft «kills» a feature that protected «older» versions of Windows 11 — and no one knows why.

Source: tomshardware