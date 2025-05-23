Xbox releases limited edition The Witcher controllers for the game’s 10th anniversary — price starts at $80

CD Projekt Red continues to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with new limited edition Xbox controllers.

The Witcher Special Edition is now available for purchase exclusively on the official Xbox store. The controllers have a recognizable game style and two versions to choose from — standard and premium Elite Series 2. And the price reaches almost $200.

The standard Witcher Special Edition will cost $80. This is a classic Xbox wireless controller in strict black and gray with red accents. In the center is the iconic Geralt medallion with bright red eyes. The gamepad is decorated with the signature font from the games of the series, and the triggers deserve special attention: they are of different colors, like the steel and silver swords of the witch. The design is full of Easter eggs, so there is something to admire when you pause.

And here is the second option for those who want more — Witcher Special Edition Elite Series 2 Core for $170. The design is the same, but the stuffing is more serious: rubber coating, shorter triggers, customizable sticks, interchangeable parts, internal battery, and up to 40 hours of playtime without charging.

Both controllers are available only in the Xbox store. If you remember how quickly limited editions of Starfield, Redfall, or Doom sold out, these will be sold out very quickly. The Doom version, for example, is still available in some stores, but the main run has long since sold out.

And the surprises don’t end there: discounts of up to -90% on the entire The Witcher series (until May 25). In the meantime CDPR is focused on The Witcher 4, in which The plot will revolve around Ciri.

Source: Game Spot