Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is out – Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 6000 mAh and… coffee flavor for $416

While the spotlight of the presentation in China shone on the flagship series Xiaomi 15s Pro with your own Xring O1 processor, the company secretly planted another surprise — Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro. This is the fourth generation of the «lifestyle» lineswhich relies on design, cameras, and a thin body, but now has a more powerful «iron» foundation from Qualcomm.
Specifications of Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro
The design of the phone relies heavily on symmetry and texture. It has a metal frame and a somewhat niche Iced American color with a subtle coffee flavor (seriously, Xiaomi claims that the panel has a coffee note, unless it’s a mistake in the Chinese translation).
The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro smartphone has a 6.55-inch OLED display with curves on all four sides. The panel supports a 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The display has a dual front-facing camera hole and symmetrical bezels.
The new device features a fresh Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which Xiaomi says adds 31% to processor performance, 49% to graphics performance, and 44% to AI calculations compared to the previous generation model. To prevent the smartphone from turning into a toaster, engineers have installed a «three-dimensional convex liquid pump» — essentially a new evaporation chamber. The configuration can have 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal UFS 4.0 storage.
The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro camera was created in partnership with Leica. There are three modules on the rear panel in a round island:
- 50 megapixel main module with Summilux lens and optical stabilization
- 50 megapixels «floating» Samsung JN5 telephoto module with 2x optical zoom
- 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle module
For self-portraits, a 50-megapixel front camera with «super-transparent nanoprism» — light sensitivity has been increased by 25% compared to the previous model.
The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. Even with this rather large battery, the device is only 7.45 mm thick and weighs — 184 g. Additional features include two stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, an IR port, and LDAC/LHDC 5.0 audio codec compatibility.
Price
Despite the advanced components, the price of Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro turned out to be quite affordable. At least in China. The 12+256 GB version costs about $416, 12+512 GB – about $458, 16+512 GB – about $500.
The usual Nebula Purple, Sakura Pink, Black, and White colors are joined by the aforementioned limited edition Iced American with coffee flavor. A limited edition Lancôme Night Color gift set with cosmetics is also available.
