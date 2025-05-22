The first Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone with XRING O1 processor and Pad 7 Ultra tablet are officially presented

The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled the first devices powered by its own XRING O1 processor — Xiaomi 15S Pro with XRING O1 processor and its largest tablet Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra with this chip.

Since the smartphone is almost identical in terms of other characteristics Xiaomi 15 Pro models тhe processor deserves the most attention. It is not at all budgetary — the company boasted a score of more than 3 million points in the AnTuTu test (more than the Snapdragon 8 Elite).

It also scored more than 3000 points in the single-core and 9000 points in the multi-core Geekbench 6 test. The latter result puts it ahead of the Apple A18 Pro.

Xiaomi XRING O1 processor

The chip is manufactured using the second-generation 3 nm — TSMC N3E process. It consists of 10 cores, with 2 main Cortex-X925 cores (3.9 GHz), 6 productive Cortex-A725 cores (1.9-3.4 GHz) and 2 energy-efficient Cortex-A520 cores (1.8 GHz). In total, the chip includes 19 billion transistors and has a crystal size of 109 mm².

The processor has a 16-core ARM Immortalis-G925 graphics adapter and a 6-core 44 TOPS NPU. The XRING O1 supports the latest LPDDR5T RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity, and Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra uses a lightweight version of the 3.7 GHz processor with unchanged other characteristics According to a previous leakI t scores 2191 and 8741 points in Geekbench 6.

Xiaomi 15S Pro

The phone has a 6.73″ LTPO AMOLED display (QHD+ 120 Hz), three 50 MP cameras (ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle and periscopic telephoto lens with 5x magnification). The 15S Pro is powered by a 6100 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired charging.

The smartphone runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and is available in black and blue colors. The 16/512 GB Xiaomi 15S Pro starts at $760, and with a 1 TB storage device, it costs $830. The company has not yet disclosed plans for a global launch.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

The XRING O1 is the first ultra-thin tablet and the largest in the company’s lineup. It has a 14″ OLED display with DC+PWM dimming and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The screen is twice as bright as the of the younger Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro — 1600 nits. It reproduces 12-bit color with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The resolution is 3200 x 2136 pixels and the refresh rate is — 120 Hz. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The Pad 7 Ultra display has a notch that houses a 32 MP OV32D 1/3.6″ camera. Rear camera — 50 MP 1/2.76″ JN1. Three configurations are available: 12 GB/256 GB, 12 GB/512 GB, and 16 GB/1 TB. Like the phone, the tablet uses LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The tablet has four groups of speakers (woofer and tweeter pairs), 8 in total, with Dolby Atmos support. Inside is a 12,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. There is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) port, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and even an infrared port. The power button on the side has a built-in fingerprint scanner. The Pad 7 Ultra’s body is made of aluminum alloy, with reinforcing ribs for rigidity. It’s thinner than the smaller models (5.1 mm vs. 6.2 mm), but weighs more (609 g vs. 500 g). The top side of the tablet serves as a magnetic mount and a place to charge an optional stylus. In addition, a magnesium alloy keyboard is also available.

The basic 12GB/256GB model costs $790/. Note that two tablets with more storage (12GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB) are available with anti-reflective nanotexture on the screen.

Sources: GSMArena і GSMArena, Wccftech і Wccftech