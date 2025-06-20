Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 specifications «leaked» before the announcement — almost a laptop

With the release of iPad Pro Apple has dispelled the idea that tablets exist only for watching TV shows and scrolling through social networks. Now Xiaomi plans to follow the same path. The company is preparing to launch a new tablet Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5. And thanks to the good people of Weibo and enthusiasts like WekiHome we already know almost everything about it. And this «all» looks quite interesting.

Let’s start with the design. The tablet’s body is made of metal, and its thickness is only 5.8 mm. The device has a 12.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 3200×2136 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The refresh rate reaches 144 Hz, the standard maximum brightness is —584 nits, and the peak brightness is — up to 827 nits. These are the real figures measured by WekiHome while testing an unannounced tablet. There is also talk of stylus support.

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 will use own Xring O1 processor. It will be paired with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage based on Samsung UFS 4.1 chips. We are also promised a 10610 mAh battery and 120 W fast charging support. There’s also a 7.5W reverse charge to save a smartphone that «sits down». During the game test in Genshin Impact, the tablet showed its best side with — 7 hours and 18 minutes of gaming at maximum settings with a stable 60 fps.

On the back there is a 50-megapixel camera based on a 1/2.76-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and in front there is a 32-megapixel OV32D selfie camera (f/2.2).

The tablet weighs 576 grams. It will come in 4 colors: beige, blue, black, and purple — so that everyone can find something to their liking. In addition to the stylus, Xiaomi will also offer a keyboard with a glass touchpad (in the style of Apple’s Magic Keyboard).

The date of the official announcement and the estimated price of the Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 tablet have not yet been disclosed. Given that the new product has already been tested, we won’t have to wait too long.

Source: gsmarena