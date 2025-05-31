Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 tablet has been revealed in Europe: 11-inch 2.5K screen and price from €199

Xiaomi is expected to soon introduce a new affordable tablet, the Redmi Pad 2, to its fans. This will be the successor to the Redmi Pad model, which was launched in 2022 (although last year, a compact Redmi Pad SE 8.7). During this time, the original version has already become outdated, so the time has come for a new generation tablet.

So, after almost a three-year pause, the successor to the first generation has finally appeared in European retailer catalogs (in France, Germany, Belgium). Although there hasn’t been an official announcement yet. Redmi Pad 2 has not only been modernized, but the tablet has received much more powerful characteristics — especially in the older version with LTE.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 has an 11-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2.5K, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Inside the tablet is a MediaTek Helio G100 processor. It should be sufficient for basic tasks such as browsing or surfing, as well as for running games at low and medium graphics quality settings. The basic version offers Wi-Fi support, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. If this is not enough for someone, you can choose a version with 4G support, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage.

Since the tablet is budget, the cameras will be modest: 8 MP main and 5 MP front cameras. Power is provided by a 9000 mAh battery. The tablet supports 18W wired charging. But, as has become a habit, there will be no charger included for Europe. The dimensions of the new product are 254.58×166.04×7.74 mm and it weighs 504 g. The device runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Although in the future Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus plan to get rid of American services.

The Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 tablet has been launched in European stores at a price of €199 for the basic Wi-Fi version (4+128 GB of storage), and the improved 4G model (8+256 GB of storage) costs €299. There will be two colors to choose from: mint green and black and gray. The official presentation and sales launch are expected in the near future.

Source: gsmarena