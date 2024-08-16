Redmi Pad SE 8.7: a budget tablet with an 8.7-inch screen is sold for 4.8 thousand UAH

Redmi Pad SE 8.7, a budget tablet, is now available in Ukraine. This model has an 8.7-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1340×800 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The device is equipped with a 2 GHz 8-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Storage can be expanded using a MicroSD card with a capacity of up to 2 TB.

On the back of Redmi Pad SE 8.7 is a single 8-megapixel camera with autofocus. The front camera in the display frame is 5-megapixel. The novelty has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 3.5 mm jack for connecting wired headphones.

Wireless Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.3 modules complete the picture. Separately, the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G modification with support for mobile communications and SIM cards is offered. The 6650 mAh battery provides up to 25 hours of battery life in video playback mode. Fast charging with a power of 18 W is supported. The dimensions are 211.58×125.48×8.8 mm and the weight is 373 g.

The price of Redmi Pad SE 8.7 starts from 4799 UAH. The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G version is currently available for pre-order at a price starting at UAH 5,799. These new products come with a 12-month warranty.