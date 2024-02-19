First look at Volvo EX30 in Ukraine: new class — new customers

In the case of the new Volvo EX30, you can say the word «first» many times. For example, it is the first time we have seen such a compact crossover from Volvo. Or here’s another one: it’s the first time we’ve seen an electric car so compact from Volvo. I’d also add: for the first time, we’re seeing the most dynamic Volvo, which «does the hundred» in 3.6 seconds. How does it all fit together in one model? I’ll tell you all about it!

New Volvo EX30: electric, compact, modern

The Volvo EX30 crossover is an electric vehicle for once. There are no versions with traditional gasoline or diesel internal combustion engines and will not be. The Volvo EX30 model is based on the SEA platform, which is used specifically for electric cars: rear or all-wheel drive, several options for a centrally located battery. I’ll talk about the technology in detail below, but the main thing now is to fix the fact that the Volvo EX30 is an electric car from the very beginning. This is its first feature. And the second feature of the Volvo EX30 crossover is its very compact dimensions.

Electric crossover Volvo The EX30 is 4.23 meters long (wheelbase 2.65 meters); that is, it is approximately 20 cm shorter than the already known Volvo XC40which was once the most compact. In addition, the design of the Volvo EX30: new headlamps «Thor’s hammer», two-section headlamps with horizontal stripes, model designation on the rear roof pillars; note the contrasting body and roof paint. In total, five colors will be offered — but four of them are restrained (black, white, gray-green, blue) and only one (yellow-green) should look youthfully bright. Speaking of which..

According to Volvo representatives, the new car should attract the attention of a new audience. Currently, it is estimated that only 30% of buyers will be existing Volvo owners, but as many as 70% of buyers will be new customers who will get to know the brand. However, Ukrainian sales now show something different: 300 Volvo EX30 crossovers are planned to be sold per year, there are currently potential orders for a quarter of the batch, and most customers are existing Volvo owners.

But let’s take a look at the statistics in a year or two: perhaps Volvo EX30 will really be able to attract the attention of a new audience. For example, among those who have already owned Tesla electric cars, as hinted at by the interior with a single centrally mounted 12.3-inch display. This display includes everything: speed and traffic indication (in the upper part), navigation map, electric vehicle settings, «climate» control, headlights, even opening the «glovebox».

Below the display is a large central niche with wireless charging. Then it goes into the central armrest, which ends with the power windows control buttons. There are only two buttons in front, but a REAR touch switch has been added, which switches these buttons to the rear window control mode — reminiscent of Volkswagen ID-series electric vehicles. The display is like Tesla, the buttons are like Volkswagen; but then, what is it about Volvo? The answer is general laconicism.

The interior of an electric car Volvo EX30 is laconic, elegant, I would even say «air-light». Behind the outward simplicity of the surfaces, there are many thoughtful and convenient solutions: all kinds of pockets and niches for storing things, cool door panels with elegant metallized handles. There is not much space in the back, but at some point during the presentation, the three of us had to ride behind — and we fit. The luggage compartment offers a volume of 318 liters, with a lower niche and a 7-liter luggage rack in front. In total, four interior options will be offered: you won’t find leather, but you can get warm wool. Recycled materials are used in a modern fashion; the electric car itself can be recycled by 95% after the end of its life cycle. By the way, the manufacturer claims to reduce the carbon footprint during production by 75% compared to other models. That is: a story about sustainability for Volvo — is about a comprehensive approach, not just nominal electric vehicles. But let’s talk about the technology now.

Volvo EX30 crossover on the lift and on the road

The presentation of the Volvo EX30 electric car contained a technical part that was quite interesting. For example, they talked about two batteries and two types of drive — in combination, this gives us three versions of the electric vehicle.

The line is opened by the Volvo EX30 Single Motor electric car: rear-wheel drive with one electric motor (200 kW or 272 hp), as well as a 51 kWh LFP battery, which promises a range of up to 344 km in the WLTP cycle. The next step is the Volvo EX30 Extended Range crossover: also rear-wheel drive, but with a larger NMC battery with a capacity of 69 kWh and a range of up to 472-480 km. And the maximum version will be the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance: all-wheel drive, two electric motors with a total capacity of 315 kW (428 hp), acceleration to «hundred» in 3.6 seconds, a maximum of 450-460 km.

In addition to different technical versions, it is worth noting different configurations. For example, the Volvo EX30 electric car will be available in CORE, PLUS, and ULTRA versions: each version has its wheels, more options for body and interior paint colors, and an expanded list of equipment. For example, the Volvo EX30 can be equipped with a 360-degree view, a panoramic glass roof, Harman Kardon audio, power and heated seats, a heated steering wheel, etc.

So: rear or all-wheel drive, two battery options, carefully crafted aerodynamics (Cx = 0.28) with a smooth closed bottom. Even the charging capabilities differ: for alternating current (AC) sources, the permissible power is 11 or 22 kW, for direct current sources (DC) the permissible power is 120 or 155 kW, depending on the version of the electric vehicle. The ground clearance is about 17 cm, and we expect a version of the Cross Country with increased ground clearance and additional protective pads. The maximum speed of all versions remains the same (180 km/h), and the suspensions are also structurally identical — the front and rear suspensions are completely independent.

Why did you focus on the suspension? Because during a short test drive, it was the suspension that left the most impression: a pleasantly comfortable and soft electric car! In addition, I would like to note the rather light steering wheel. But we’ll leave the rest of the nuances — measurements of energy consumption, real power reserve and dynamics — for a possible detailed review.

However, I can already make some comments. While driving, you have to keep an eye on the speed not just «bottom of the steering wheel», but also look to the right at the central display. I would like to see at least a simplified dashboard or projection of information on the glass. And I would also like to see more settings for different driving modes, in addition to just the «One Pedal Drive» switch in the depths of the central display menu.

Perhaps this will appear during the next software update, which is scheduled for this spring. For example, then they promise to add the Ukrainian language to the menu. Moreover, all updates will be carried out «over the air», so Volvo EX30 owners will automatically receive new features and capabilities of the electric vehicle — and they will not have to visit the service. By the way, an interesting feature about the service: the electric car has a general warranty of three years, plus three years of service (maintenance), which is already included in the price. And one more thing: the battery warranty is eight years or 160 thousand kilometers.

The cost of the Volvo EX30 ranges from UAH 1.31 million to..

Finally, the last question is, of course, the cost of the electric vehicle. The Volvo EX30 crossover starts in Ukraine from UAH 1.31 million (about $34.5 thousand) for the Volvo EX30 Single Motor version in the CORE trim level.

The variant with a larger battery and improved equipment, Volvo EX30 Extended Range PLUS, will cost about 1.59 million UAH or $42 thousand — in my opinion, this option will be optimal. Finally, the most powerful version of the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance in the maximum ULTRA configuration is estimated at a minimum of about 1.99 million UAH or $52.5 thousand.

Sales of the new Volvo EX30 in Ukraine are starting right now, with the first customer test drives and car deliveries scheduled for mid- to late February. I hope that this is not our last meeting with the Volvo EX30 electric car — there may be a big review where we will analyze the new crossover in more detail. It will be interesting because the electric car itself turned out to be very interesting!