Increasing the memory of video cards: Samsung GDDR7 3 GB modules are now on sale

Currently, you can buy in China Samsung 3 GB modules GDDR7. This paves the way for NVIDIA RTX 50 graphics cards with more memory.

The K4VCF325ZC-SC28 24Gb modules (24 Gbit, 3 GB) were spotted on the market. The supplier promises free delivery of 5 modules, each of which costs about $10.

So far, only officially custom mobile RTX 5090 is equipped with 3 GB memory modules. They provide a total of 24 GB with a 256-bit bus. The next one is rumored to be the RTX 5080 SUPER with this memory configuration. Other data suggests an RTX 5070 SUPER with 18 GB instead of 12 GB. There are even reports of an RTX 5060 with 12 GB, which seems good after the frankly weak 8 GB version. NVIDIA has also released professional video card RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell with 3 GB of double-sided memory.

Interestingly, NVIDIA actually showed similar memory modules and a desktop RTX 5090 with 48 GB of memory four months ago. In a video dedicated to design of Founders Edition graphics cards shows a 3D model of the RTX 5090 PCB with modules labeled 3GB K4VCF322ZC. Given their number, the video card is equipped with 48 GB of VRAM.

Since 3GB modules are now on sale, it’s only a matter of time before modders figure out how to increase the memory capacity of existing graphics cards. Technically, unless NVIDIA has made physical modifications to prevent such upgrades, any RTX 50 card could be upgraded. The same was possible on almost all previous RTX models. This time around, it may be even easier — most RTX 50 cards have the same modules.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: VideoCardz