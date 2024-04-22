Like Fallout, but in Excel: a developer has created a turn-based RPG game with D&D mechanics

An unknown developer, inspired by Fallout, has created an RPG game Mercer in a popular Excel spreadsheet application.

To play, you will need to understand a few basic mechanics:

Moving around the map Quests Battles

The hardest part is the battles. But you’ll figure it out quickly if you’re at least a little familiar with D&D mechanics.

Initiative. The participants of the battle take turns according to the initiative indicator. The order is determined by a roll of the dice. Whoever has the highest — goes first. This order is set in the first round and remains unchanged throughout the battle. Combat range. You can only attack if you are within range. For example, melee creatures can only attack when they are close to a target. Strike at the enemy. A successful hit is based on armor class and random probability. If your roll is lower than the enemy’s armor class, the attack will fail. Damage. Depends on the weapon, your level, and additional bonuses. All modifiers can be seen on the character’s stats screen.

You can download the Excel file in the author’s blog.