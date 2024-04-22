Like Fallout, but in Excel: a developer has created a turn-based RPG game with D&D mechanics

An unknown developer, inspired by Fallout, has created an RPG game Mercer in a popular Excel spreadsheet application.
To play, you will need to understand a few basic mechanics:
- Moving around the map
- Quests
- Battles
The hardest part is the battles. But you’ll figure it out quickly if you’re at least a little familiar with D&D mechanics.
- Initiative. The participants of the battle take turns according to the initiative indicator. The order is determined by a roll of the dice. Whoever has the highest — goes first. This order is set in the first round and remains unchanged throughout the battle.
- Combat range. You can only attack if you are within range. For example, melee creatures can only attack when they are close to a target.
- Strike at the enemy. A successful hit is based on armor class and random probability. If your roll is lower than the enemy’s armor class, the attack will fail.
- Damage. Depends on the weapon, your level, and additional bonuses. All modifiers can be seen on the character’s stats screen.
You can download the Excel file in the author’s blog.