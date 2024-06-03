Residents of «Diia.City» demand to extend the deadlines and introduce economical booking

The residents’ union «Diya.City» and Diya.City United called on the Cabinet of Ministers to take a number of measures to ensure the operation of enterprises important to the economy in the context of a full-scale war.

Among the main requirements, put forward in the application — extend the booking period for men, accelerate digitalization, and introduce economical booking.

Accelerating digitalization

Accelerating digitalization will significantly reduce the package of documents and the time required to process them.

With the synchronization of all registers after the launch of Reserve+, the package of documents for eBronchure submitted by a business can be minimal, and the processing time for documents can be calculated in days.

Booking period

The EBA argues that the reservation period should be definitely more than 6 months to 1 year: «for business it is predictability, and for the state it is an opportunity to understand and plan its mobilization resources».



At the same time, the total number of employees at the time of submitting the booking documents must be taken into account to calculate 50%.

Economy booking

The Union calls for the immediate introduction of economical booking in addition to the existing procedure.

«This is important for both the state and business, as it will allow for better resource planning and economic stability. Working business means taxes for the army, defense and victory», — the statement said.

According toMinistry of Digital Transformation In Ukraine, more than 300,000 people work in the IT sector, and just over 4,000 of them are employed, which is about 1.5%.

The IT industry contributes about 5% of the country’s GDP, and one employed IT professional creates and saves almost three jobs in the economy. In 2023, the IT industry paid UAH 20.8 billion in taxes to the budget.