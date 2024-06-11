«First the vapors, then the developments»: KPI students create an electric stretcher for military evacuation

Students of the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute create evacuation ground electric stretchers for the Armed Forces.

These controllable electric stretchers help to pull wounded soldiers out of hot spots without risking the lives of medics, it says in the material of BZ.

History of creation

It all started with a club that existed before the war. After classes, students could design all kinds of inventions. In particular, sports cars for racing.

However, after February 24, other inventions were developed: the students of the club began to assemble radio-controlled evacuation chassis on their own.

They were inspired to do so by Dmytro Mamonov, an IDP from Sloviansk. It is he who is responsible for this development.

«We found the patent of the developer Dmytro Mamonov on the Internet, he agreed to transfer the production technology to us and became the leader of this idea with students», — says Ivan Pidpalko, a student developer.

In addition, such a ground evacuation invention can transport anti-tank mines or shells or perform other tasks.

Characteristics and principles of operation

The main advantage of the stretcher is that it can be folded and unfolded. You can control it with a remote control — at a distance of about 20 meters from the stretcher, and the connection is good.

The stretcher is mobile and fits into a passenger car. When folded, they take up little space and weigh about 50 kilograms.

They can easily withstand 150 kg and carry loads.

The cost of materials for one such evacuation stretcher is approximately 50 thousand hryvnias.

But the stretchers also have disadvantages: they are a bit low and some places will need to be detoured. Nevertheless, the design overcomes mud easily, and it can also overcome a railroad track.

«At a distance of about 20 meters from the stretcher, the connection is good, although we tested it at 100 meters, and they can travel. Their application is not such that they need to be 500 meters away from the operator and control from the drone, but simply have a person walking next to them, a so-called escort to facilitate. In the future, we are thinking of making more secure communication, remote control, to reduce the human factor in general, so that there are no people who will even accompany the development,», — the developers say.