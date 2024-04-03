1.5% of the salary and UAH 20 thousand per month. Council includes private entrepreneurs in new booking model

The Economic Committee of the Verkhovna Rada is working on a new model of economic booking.

MPs are now proposing that businesses pay the military fee for each employee based on the formula of 1.5% of the salary + a fixed rate of UAH 20,000 per month.

The changes may also affect individual entrepreneurs: they will be subject to an additional requirement — a certificate of cash flow for an amount not less than the cost of three months of booking (to confirm real activity).

About thisreports The European Business Association (EBA) following a meeting with Dmytro Natalukha, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Economic Committee and author of the economic booking model.

Main changes

The new model provides that businesses will be able to book up to 50% of their employees who are liable for military service.

Booking conditions:

no tax debts;

payment of the military fee for each employee based on the formula of 1.5% of the salary + a fixed rate of UAH 20 thousand per month.

For sole proprietors, you will need to provide a certificate of cash flow in the amount not less than the cost of three months of booking (to confirm real activity).

The association noted that the model will apply to all employees and sole proprietors, but will not apply to scarce military specialties. The company will be able to choose which employees to book.

Strategic enterprises remain subject to Resolution No. 76 on the reservation of persons liable for military service for the period of mobilization and wartime.

Booking algorithm

Payment of the fee:

The company enters information about employees on the electronic portal, provides a receipt of payment of the fee, and in the case of a sole proprietorship, a cash flow statement.

Verification: The tax authorities confirm the absence of debts online, and the person’s identity is checked online. The person receives a yellow QR code confirming the booking procedure. Within 60 days, you need to update your own data in the ASC to validate the reservation. Data update: The booked person visits the ASC, where they update the data and validate the reservation. Each booked person receives a green QR code confirming their reservation. This is not the first attempt to update the booking criteria. Previously, the Verkhovna Rada rejected the idea of automatic booking for persons liable for military service who receive a salary of UAH 35,000 or more and pay taxes.

Even before that, Oleksandr Borniakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development, said that the Cabinet of Ministers was considering a booking concept that would allow for the booking of specialists who pay UAH 6,000-7,000 in taxes per month. However, the President’s Office later rejected it as well.