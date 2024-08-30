1 minute to make a purchase: monobank has launched the mono checkout — function for «not boring» authorization during online orders

The new monobank feature will reduce the checkout time from five to one minute by filling in «boring» data for you.

This includes first and last name, number, email or post office, and sometimes — zip codes, addresses, and, as Horokhovsky jokes, «backflips».

«Imagine spending 182 billion hryvnias on online shopping in 2023, but the customer experience looks like it hasn’t been invested in much. Everyone pretends it’s convenient. It’s not convenient. And we have made it really convenient», — writes Head of Monobank.

The mono checkout button will be displayed during online orders on the website (in your store’s cart or product card). Businesses can connect and test the function right now — by link.

The service will be available to all monobank customers — but you can pay for the purchase with a card of any bank.