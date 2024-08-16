The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The showrunners of the series David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Wu said that the first season of the series 3 Body problem had to «cut «and remove some «beautiful scenes from the book «because they «didn’t work with the episodes as a whole «.

«There were a lot of scenes that looked great on their own, but didn’t work with the episodes as a whole. We created a lot of moments that we wanted to include, and we are very sorry that some had to be cut for the sake of the series as a whole», — Alexander Wu explained in an interview with Hollywood Reporter.

One of the moments that was envisioned in the script and eventually canceled due to lack of time and finances is a scene from the book in which Ye Wenjie leaves the «Red Bank» base in search of a new place, and meets an old woman in the village who looks at the stars and later asks Ye: «I feel you are studying the stars. Tell me, because I’ve always wanted to know: why don’t they fall from the sky? What keeps them there?».

«It’s a beautiful moment from the book that all three of us loved and thought would be extraordinary for the character. But for that, we would have had to build a different Chinese village set. And that was one of the first sacrifices we made, realizing that we couldn’t show everything,» says Benioff.

We also had to cancel a scene that included a cameo by one of the actors in the role of «Doctor Who» — the actor’s name is not disclosed.

«I don’t want to name names in case anyone feels bad about being dropped from the show. However, it is a former Doctor Who. The fans would have loved it. But for the sake of the rest of the episode, we had to cancel that moment,» Woo added.

The first season of the series «3 Body problem», based on the novels by Liu Qixintells the story of a group of scientists trying to confront a great threat to humanity caused by a bad decision made by a young woman in 1960s China. The cast includes Eiza Gonzalez, Yovan Adepo, Rosalind Chao, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Shi Shimuka, Zing Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, and Weiss and Benioff’s colleagues on «Game of Thrones»John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Price.

The first season is currently streaming on Netflix (our review can be viewed here), also streaming ordered additional episodes — however, did not announce an extension as a second full season.

