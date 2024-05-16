Netflix has ordered «additional episodes» for the series «3 Body Problem»

The exact number of episodes and seasons is promised to be announced «later».

Netflix has announced that it has renewed the» series «3 Body Problem» and ordered additional episodes — but has not announced an extension, as the second full season. In an interview in April, one of the show’s creators, David Benioff, said that it would take «three to four seasons» for the series to reach its «epic conclusion.

Both Benioff and D.B. Weiss have extended their deals with Netflix back in 2019. Both are currently working on a historical drama «Death by Lightning», which tells the story of the assassination of US President James Garfield.

The series «3 Body Problem», based on the novels by Liu Qixintells the story of a group of scientists who join forces with the government to confront a great threat to humanity caused by a bad decision made by a young woman in China in the 1960s.

The cast includes Eiza Gonzalez, Jovan Adepo, Rosalind Chao, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Shi Shimuka, Zing Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, and Weiss and Benioff’s colleagues on «Game of Thrones» John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Price.

«3 Body Problem» debuted in March and topped the top 10 series on Netflix for three weeks. The series rated 79% on Rotten Tomatoes