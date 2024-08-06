4K can wait: 60% of gamers on Steam are still loyal to 1080p

Survey Steam’s hardware and software survey revealed an interesting trend among gamers in 2024. Despite the availability of high resolutions, most platform users prefer 1080p for gaming.

The survey results show that a typical Steam user uses the Windows 10 operating system, has 16 GB of RAM, an RTX 3060 graphics card, and a 1080p monitor. This combination proved to be the most popular among gamers.

Compared to other resolutions, 1080p takes the lead with 57.28% of users. In second place is —1440p with 20% of users, while 4K is used by only 3.65% of Steam players.

The popularity of 1080p can be explained by several factors. First, this resolution strikes the optimal balance between image quality and performance, especially on 24-inch monitors. Secondly, it is ideal for mid-range graphics cards such as the RTX 3060, allowing you to achieve high frame rates in most modern games.

Popular games on Steam play an important role in choosing a resolution. Esports such as CS2 and Dota 2 do not require ultra-high resolution for a comfortable game. On the contrary, shooter players often prefer lower resolutions for higher frame rates, which critically affect the gameplay. Many gamers believe that a stable 60 frames per second at 1080p provides a better gaming experience than 30 frames at 4K.

Source: Tech4gamers