A former YouTube kids star earned $100,000 in a year on OnlyFans and «has no regrets»

Lizzie Capri launched her YouTube channel in 2018 and gained a million subscribers in just a couple of months, becoming a star among children’s content creators.

Today, the girl over 7 million subscribers, and the content mostly consists of bright pink-colored videos with toy unboxing. This year, Lizzie will celebrate her 30th birthday and plans to eventually say goodbye to YouTube… in favor of OnlyFans.

«In the last six or seven years, my brain has become so trained to create extremely colorful, crazy spectacles», she said. «And now I’m just not interested in watching them».

Lizzie eventually moved on to OnlyFans, where over the past year, according to documents reviewed by Business Insider, earned about $100,000.

Capri says she’s always had doubts about her body and appearance, and OnlyFans has helped boost her confidence. Her account is «safe for work» because there is no full nudity, and she sees her content there more as «artistic expression».

*It also motivates me to stick to my workout routine because when I look good, I feel good,” she said.

Capri had a certain «moral dilemma» as she knew that the move to adult content would mean a drop in views — but the risk was justified, even though she lost some contracts. Lizzie’s videos for children used to get between 1 and 4 million views, but now they get less than 100,000.

Capri says she wants to be a voice for women who have felt «caged» all their lives.

