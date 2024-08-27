A house for the price of a smartphone: UN introduces 3D printing of clay homes in Colombia

The Games section is published with the support of ?

3D printing technology inspired by mason wasps makes it possible to create affordable housing at a record low price.

The United Nations Development Program has purchased a Crane WASP 3D printer worth $180,000 to build affordable housing in Colombia. This device, known as the «infinite 3D printer», uses local materials such as clay, silt, or cement to create complete houses.

In Colombia, more than a quarter of households suffer from housing shortages. Approximately 3.7 million families are in need of new homes, and two-thirds of existing homes are in need of significant repairs. The Crane WASP technology will help solve this problem by providing fast and cost-effective construction. The developers of Crane WASP were inspired by the building skills of the mummery wasp, which creates nests out of soil. The UNDP will be able to install these printers in difficult areas where conventional construction equipment cannot access, using local soil to print houses.

Unlike other 3D printed house technologies, such as Vulcan from Icon, which is building 100 homes near Austin, Texas (USA), the Crane WASP is more mobile and flexible. It uses a «delta» design with four legs and a triangular mount, which allows it to be installed even on uneven terrain.

The cost of building a single house with the Crane WASP is only $1000, which is significantly cheaper than traditional construction methods. In addition, multiple printers can be connected in a cellular structure to build entire settlements simultaneously.

Illustration showing how multiple Crane WASP printers can work on multiple structures simultaneously

The UNDP has not yet announced specific dates for the start of construction, but this initiative promises to be an important step in solving the housing crisis in Colombia.

Source: Newatlas

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.