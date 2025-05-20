A leak from the set of «Avengers: Doomsday» revealed an iconic MCU location — with a hint of the return of an «old» villainess

New video from the set of the movie «Avengers: Doomsday» hint at the appearance of the MCU’s iconic Madripura location, and with it the return of the series’ antagonist «Falcon and the Winter Soldier».

In the comics, Madripur — is an island city-state in Southeast Asia, home to various villains. Wolverine also spent some time there, but in Marvel’s adaptations, the place made its debut in the 2021 series «Falcon and the Winter Soldier» and was closely associated with the character of Sharon Carter (Emily Wanchamp).

Sharon Carter is a former CIA agent and niece of S.H.I.E.L.D. founder Peggy Carter. In the films «The First Avenger: The Other War» and «First Avenger: Confrontation», she helps Steve Rogers and breaks the law, which forces her to flee, while in the series «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier», the character is hiding in Madripur. It is Carter who helps Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes find a scientist who has recreated the super-soldier’s serum, but obviously pursues his own goals. In the end, it turns out that she is the mysterious «king» Madripur Power Broker and a new antagonist who plays on two fronts.

Obviously, Madripuru’s appearance in «Avengers: Doomsday» just can’t ignore Carter’s story, so maybe we’ll see a continuation of the character’s story arc. Although Emily Wanquam’s joining was not announced at the cast presentation, it may happen soon — since Marvel hinted that earlier features 25+ characters in a 5-hour stream, That’s not all.

Making a movieare currently underway in the UK so we’ve already seen several behind-the-scenes shotswho, among other things, hinted that at leastpart of the action will take place in Latveria — the snowy homeland of Dr. Doom, played by former Iron Man Robert Downey Jr.

As a reminder, the studio has planned two new Avengers films at once and, in addition to «Doomsday», will release a direct sequel called «Secret Wars» — both directed by the Russo brothers «Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame») from scripts by MCU veteran Stephen McFeely. «Doomsday» will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026, and «Secret Wars» will be released a year later on May 7.