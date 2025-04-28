First behind-the-scenes shot «Avengers: Judgment Day» — Dr. Doom is on location, filming has officially begun

The filming of the movie «Avengers: Day of Judgment» has officially started — and the first shot from the Russo brothers is definitely not what you expect.

Directors captioned the photo short and sweet: «Day one…». If you were expecting a photo of the crew, cameras or actors, we have to disappoint you — hold the chair. But with a caption! That is, the first shot behind the scenes is a familiar photo of a chair again, as during the recent five-hour Marvel teaser. It bears the inscription «Victor von Doom». This character will be played by Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Universe in a new role six years after Tony Stark’s death in «Avengers: Endgame».

As we wrote above, Marvel has already used a similar approach during a special five-hour presentation dedicated to «Doomsday» and «Secret Wars». At that time, the studio showed chairs with the names of actors who would join the movie, including — members of the old «X-Men» universe, the new «Fantastic Four» and familiar Marvel faces. According to the studio, there are still surprises about caste.

Among the confirmed cast members of «Doomsday» — are Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd and actors from «Thunderbirds». Actor David Harbour admitted that he learned about the roles of some of them only from this incredibly long video.

The movie «Avengers: Day of Judgment» is due to be released in theaters in early May 2026. It will be followed by the sequel in May 2027, planned release «Avengers: Secret Wars».

Source: Games Radar