A new contest for ITC authors is underway – win top gaming devices from Logitech!

A week has already passed since the launch of the new one ITC.UA authoring contest, so it’s a good time to remind those who have been hesitating about whether, or not to write, that it’s always better to dare to do something, than to do nothing.

And especially if you can still get cool prizes from the contest partner Logitech – professional gaming racing steering wheel Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for PS5, PS4 and PC and one of the low-profile gaming keyboards Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard!

In the meantime, I would like to remind you of the terms of participation and the topics of the articles for the competition.

Topics of articles for the competition

From February 7 to March 8 inclusive, write material on the following topics:

What gaming devices did you use when you started playing, what are you using now, and what influenced the changes, if any. This can be an article about the old Mitsumi ball or the iconic Logitech MX1000, about new devices, keyboards, headsets, etc. Your best wins with Logitech brand. Tell us how you won the Dota championship of your faculty, or how you and your friends played Mortal Kombat all night long, or how you immediately felt the difference in Need for Speed when you switched from the keyboard to your first Logitech steering wheel. How do you see the development of the gaming industry in the coming years, what changes can we expect? How the world of gaming will be changed by Meta and Apple’s AR glasses, and whether we can expect other major brands to launch similar products in the near future. Which games will become more popular than others. Maybe something unexpected will shoot up, like Palworld recently.

How to participate in the contest

Write a free-style story on the topics suggested above. For those who have not yet written texts and did not participate in the first competition for some reason, we will tell you how to do it.

First, you need to register by clicking the «Login» button in the upper-right corner of the site. Then click «Create an account».

After registration, the «Create Post» button will appear in the author’s profile, leading to a convenient and understandable editor.

After you write an article, it goes for moderation and then appears in the «Posts» menu, and those articles that we especially liked will appear on the main page of the site.

We remind you that articles for the contest should be sent to EXCLUSIVELY IN UKRAINIAN LANGUAGE, since it is the one that maintains «Posts».

And it is important to follow the rules, of course.

What articles are eligible for the contest

Real. The article can’t be about fictional equipment or events. We want to make sure that you have written about your experience and not translated text from third-party resources.

Unique. Copies of other people’s texts will not work, the article must be published for the first time on ITC.ua.

It is advisable not to use artificial intelligence and any kind of AI to create articles.

Otherwise, you have complete freedom: we do not limit the length of the material, the number of characters, or the choice of technology, as long as it meets the contest conditions.

Let’s not forget a few other important points. First of all, the language of the author’s articles on ITC.ua is exclusively Ukrainian. Secondly, illustrative material and original visualizations significantly improve the quality of texts and increase the chances of winning. It happens that a person forgot to add the main image, or somehow inserted the photo into the text crookedly. However, some authors send their material without any photos at all. Please do not do this.

We are extremely pleased that so many people write articles, comment, read the authors’ articles — it is very inspiring, gives us strength, inspiration to work, improve, develop and delight you with new contests with nice gifts.

Thank you for continuing to write original articles on ITC!

We wish you inspiration and success!