Intel: motherboard makers got it all wrong — first official public statement on CPU issues

Intel has published an official statement about problems with the stable operation of processors. The information is now intended for users of the respective processors and motherboards, not just manufacturers. In short — despite attempts to implement the recommended profile for 13th and 14th generation Intel Core processors with unlocked overclocking, manufacturers do it incorrectly.

«Several motherboard manufacturers have released BIOS profiles called «Intel Baseline Profile». However, these BIOS profiles are not the same as the «Intel Default Settings» recommendations that Intel recently shared with its partners due to instability issues reported for 13th and 14th Generation K processors. It appears that the BIOS settings «Intel Baseline Profile» are based on power guidelines previously provided by Intel to manufacturers, which describe different power options for 13th and 14th Generation K processors based on motherboard capabilities. Intel does not recommend that motherboard manufacturers use the «Baseline» power settings on boards that have higher values. Intel’s recommended «Intel Default Settings» — is a combination of thermal and power management features, and a selection of possible power profiles based on the motherboard’s capabilities. Intel recommends that customers use the highest power profile that is compatible with each individual motherboard, as indicated in the table below».

Judging by the recommended values, Intel’s priority is to reduce the current flowing through the processor, which cannot exceed 400 A, even if the Extreme profile is used. Previously, Z790 and Z690 motherboard vendors offered an unlimited power profile, which is essentially «unlimited» power and current.

Another variable that Intel recommends is that the AC Load Line should match the CPU’s target calculation with a maximum value of 1.1mΩ, and the DC Load Line should be equal to AC Load Line — not higher or lower than this recommendation for maximum stability. Intel also recommends enabling CEP, eTVB, C-states, TVB, and TVB voltage optimization in the Extreme profile.

So, we can say that currently there is no truly correct solution to the problem that Intel processor owners could use as a single «magic setting» to reset to default characteristics —. The most advanced users could set the parameters manually, but this cannot be considered a suitable option for mass production, which is what Intel chips are.

The company also actually admitted that manufacturers did not have specific instructions from Intel until recently and had to rely on previously provided specifications that were not appropriate in this case. The company provided the correct data after the problem was discovered in non-public notices to developers. So the fault lies partly with Intel itself.

Purchasing processors with unlocked overclocking, as always, requires the user to be qualified. The presence of the K or KS suffix implies fine-tuning of the BIOS to achieve the best results in stability and performance, so it’s not for everyone.

Source: AnandTech