A Nokia fan has collected the world’s largest collection of mobile phones – 3615 unique models

From the main photo, it might seem like a cell phone store. But it is actually the home of Spanish Nokia fanatic Vences Palau Fernandez. He officially has the largest collection of mobile phones – 3,615 unique models.

The collection, located in his home in Barcelona, broke the previous record of 3,456 models set by Andrei Bilbier Argentis (Romania) in 2023.

The path to the world record was long and began in 1999 when Vance received a gray Nokia 3210 for Christmas. Later in 2008, he started collecting Nokia, aiming to buy all the models he couldn’t afford before. His collection grew, eventually taking up an entire room.

By 2018, Vences Palau Fernandes had collected more than 700 different Nokia models and began collecting phones from other brands, as well as those that were not commercially available. His collection currently includes phones from Siemens, NEC, Motorola, Blackberry, Samsung, HTC, Apple, and many other brands.

Some of his phones are specially made limited editions, such as the Nokia 3220 Star Wars Ep III collection. He owns the Yoda, Starfighter, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cyborg, and Padawan versions of this collection.

Vences documented his journey to the record collection on his Nokia Project Dream website.

«I have very exclusive and hard-to-find models in my collection. My current collection is the result of a lot of perseverance and financial effort,» the collector says on his website.

Nokia has produced just over 1,000 phone models since its inception, and Vance’s collection includes more than 700 different models, as well as items and accessories. He calls his collection a kind of museum.

Vences considers his collection incomplete and continues to expand it, «whenever possible». However, he decided to present it to the world now, without waiting for a few more years to find all the models.

