A record 20.8 thousand electric vehicles were imported to Ukraine in the first 5 months of 2024 — twice as many as last year

In the first 5 months of 2024, 20785 electric vehicles were imported to Ukraine. This is a new record value, which is 2.1 times higher than the figure for the same period last year. In January-May 2023, 9736 electric vehicles were imported to Ukraine.

Demand for electric cars is growing even despite the power outage. In total, electric cars account for 12.9% of the total number of imported cars.

Tesla electric cars are the most popular among Ukrainians, accounting for 22.8% of all imported electric cars. Volkswagen electric cars were in second place in terms of popularity (15.4%), and Nissan rounds out the top three with 14.6%.

The most popular models among all electric vehicles in Ukraine were the NISSAN LEAF, TESLA MODEL 3, and VOLKSWAGEN ID.4.

Lviv region became the leader among the regions in terms of imports of electric cars (13.5%), followed by Kyiv (13.1%) and Odesa region (9.3%).

Source: opendatabot