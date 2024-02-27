Acer Predator Connect W6, Predator Connect W6d and Vero Connect W6 routers with transmission speeds up to 7.8 Gbps launched in Ukraine

Acer has announced the launch of three new models of Connect wireless routers in Ukraine, which are sold under the Acer Vero and Predator brands.

The new Acer Predator Connect W6 and Vero Connect W6 routers support tri-band (2.4 GHz/5 GHz/6 GHz) Wi-Fi 6E connection and provide up to 7.8 Gbps of bandwidth. At the same time, the Predator Connect W6d model uses dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The routers are equipped with a 2 GHz quad-core MediaTek A53 processor, 1 GB of LPDDR RAM, and 4 GB of storage. The new products can be connected to up to four devices. The coverage area is up to 465 m2 in a mesh network with two mesh devices and up to 930 m2 in a system with four mesh devices.

The Predator Connect W6 and Predator Connect W6d feature a set of color-coded LED indicators that show signal strength. This provides greater visibility and allows you to adjust the position of the antennas for the most efficient signal reception and transmission. Acer Connect Vero W6m has a minimalist design.

To ensure security, Predator models have a built-in Trend Micro Home Security Engine solution for the entire life cycle. Additionally, it is noted that Acer Connect Vero W6m is the first device to be tested for compliance with EU cybersecurity standards EN 303 645 (RED).

The new Acer routers are already available in Ukraine at the following prices: