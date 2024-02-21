«Action» for the military: Defense Ministry creates «Army+» application

Experts from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation are currently working together to develop a specialized mobile application for the military called «Army+». It will offer documents and services for the military.

For example, servicemen will have standardized report templates that can be signed and sent online in a few clicks.

*The Ministry of Defense is creating an app for the military. I often hear complaints from soldiers about excessive paperwork — filling out paper journals, endless reports. Our decision is to digitize everything as much as possible,” said Rustem Umerov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that «Army+» will also be available in the application:

electronic ID card for defenders, which simplifies access to electronic services and combat systems;

a comprehensive knowledge base that is a source of reliable information on service;

feedback forms to enable the state to respond promptly to challenges based on real data;

online training courses for self-development.

The mobile application is expected to simplify and speed up some processes in the army.

*Every day, the military spend a lot of time filing reports and other paperwork. Thanks to the app, reports will become automatic and convenient. We are creating a system that hears everyone. Our vision is «a combat-ready army thanks to mutual trust and innovation»,” said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

The launch of the «Army+» app is expected in the summer, reports The press service of the Ministry of Defense.