«Action» now contains educational documents

After a short period of testing, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has introduced full support for educational documents using the «Action» relationship. This means that users will no longer need to search through their school certificates and ask their relatives to help them find their diplomas.
Also, an electronic document on education in a smartphone can be useful during a trip abroad if the diploma is left at home. In any case, educational documents will be at hand — in «Actions».
Now available in the «Diia» app:
- Certificate of basic general secondary education
- Certificate of complete general secondary education
- Certificate of work qualification
- Diploma of a skilled worker
- Diploma of professional junior bachelor
- Diploma of junior specialist
- Junior bachelor’s degree
- Bachelor’s degree
- Specialist diploma
- Master’s degree
- Diploma of Doctor of Philosophy
- Diploma of Doctor of Arts
To access educational documents in the application, you need to update «Action». The documents will be pulled up automatically, but only if they are in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education. Work is also underway to include applications.