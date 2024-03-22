«Action» now contains educational documents

After a short period of testing, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has introduced full support for educational documents using the «Action» relationship. This means that users will no longer need to search through their school certificates and ask their relatives to help them find their diplomas.

Also, an electronic document on education in a smartphone can be useful during a trip abroad if the diploma is left at home. In any case, educational documents will be at hand — in «Actions».

Now available in the «Diia» app:

Certificate of basic general secondary education

Certificate of complete general secondary education

Certificate of work qualification

Diploma of a skilled worker

Diploma of professional junior bachelor

Diploma of junior specialist

Junior bachelor’s degree

Bachelor’s degree

Specialist diploma

Master’s degree

Diploma of Doctor of Philosophy

Diploma of Doctor of Arts

To access educational documents in the application, you need to update «Action». The documents will be pulled up automatically, but only if they are in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education. Work is also underway to include applications.