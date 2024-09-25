AI PCs will occupy 40% of the market in 2025 and dominate shipments in the next — [Gartner analysis]

Gartner analysts predict that AI PCs will dominate shipments as early as 2026, while in 2025 they will occupy 43% of the market.

As for 2024, the level of AI PC shipments is already estimated at 43 million units — 99.8% more than last year. Next year, the figure may grow by another 165.5% to 114 million units.

According to Gartner, AI PCs are devices with a built-in neural processor (NPU) designed to manage complex artificial intelligence tasks.

Senior Research Director Ranjit Atwal compared the transition to AI computing hardware to the transition to Wi-Fi for hardware vendors:

«In fact, it is a lack of choice. What will stimulate this share».

Earlier, HP CEO Enrique Lores provided his own estimates of AI PC shipments in 2027, where he believes they will account for about 50% of the total and will also affect the growth of the average price in the sector by 5-10%.

Source: The Register