Ajax Systems releases video surveillance cameras with object recognition using artificial intelligence

Ajax Systems has announced the launch of wired IP security cameras announced last year. These devices are designed to provide high-resolution video surveillance while ensuring privacy protection.

The new cameras include TurretCam, BulletCam and DomeCam Mini. They can be used both indoors and outdoors. The cameras have an IP65 protection class. Ajax Systems promises easy camera setup and passwordless authentication. It is also reported that the cameras can recognize objects using AI, provide infrared illumination at a distance of up to 35 m, and customize the motion detection zone. In addition, users have access to a customized virtual video wall.

The cameras are equipped with a built-in digital microphone and an SD memory card slot with a capacity of up to 256 GB. The presented models combine different types of sensors and lenses to meet a variety of video surveillance needs.

TurretCam BulletCam DomeCam Mini 5 Mp/2.8 mm

5 Mp/4 mm

8 Mp/2.8 mm

8 Mp/4 mm 5 Mp/2.8 mm

5 Mp/4 mm

8 Mp/2.8 mm

8 Mp/4 mm 5 Mp/2.8 mm

5 Mp/4 mm

8 Mp/2.8 mm

8 Mp/4 mm

All new Ajax Systems cameras are already available for order. The price starts at 4499 UAH.