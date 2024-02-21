Amazing! Apple has doubled the promised battery life of the iPhone 15 without any software or hardware changes

Apple has updated information about the battery life of the iPhone 15. The company said that its latest iPhone models can retain 80% of the initial charging capacity after 1000 cycles, which is twice the company’s previous estimate. This was achieved without any hardware or software updates. It’s no coincidence that this change came ahead of the upcoming EU regulations that will regulate the issue of phone battery life.

Until that day, Apple’s online support documents stated that iPhone batteries retain 80% of their original full capacity after 500 cycles. But after the company retested the long-term battery performance of its 2023 smartphones — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — it found that they can retain 80% of their capacity after at least 1000 cycles.

Apple claims that the testing involved charging and discharging the batteries 1000 times under specific conditions and a set of tests that reflect normal usage. As for how the durability rating doubled without any physical or software changes, the company attributes this to continuous improvements in battery components and iOS power management.

For older iPhones (released before 2023), the original 80% retention estimate is still valid for 500 cycles. At the same time, Apple said it is considering whether to update the estimates for older models.

Starting in June 2025, smartphone and tablet manufacturers doing business in the EU will be assigning a rating (A to G) to devices that indicates their energy efficiency, battery life, dust and water protection, and resistance to accidental drops. Part of the battery durability class requires 80% of the original capacity to be retained after at least 800 charge cycles. This helps explain why Apple has begun to re-test the long-term performance of its devices.

For ideal battery life, Apple recommends storing your phone at a temperature between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius whenever possible. You should also avoid charging or leaving your phone in a hot environment (35 degrees or higher), and try to avoid direct sunlight. In addition, if you’re keeping an old iPhone for a long time, it’s best to leave it half charged.

