IT business News 03-05-2024 at 11:35 comment views icon

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk to become the world’s richest man again

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer at ITC.ua

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on Tuesday Bezos’s fortune reached $200 billion, returning him to the top of the billionaires’ list.

Business Insider notes, that in 2017 Bezos first overtook Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the world’s richest person, and last held the title in 2021 — before his was pushed by Elon Musk (at one point, the advantage of Tesla’s CEO reached $142 billion).

Засновник Amazon Джефф Безос випередив Ілона Маска і знову став найбагатшою людиною світу
Jeff Bezos’ wealth growth during the year

Bezos regained the top spot after a long period of growth in Big Tech stocks amid the artificial intelligence boom. The billionaire owns the aerospace company Blue Origin and 9% of the e-commerce giant Amazon (this year alone, the company’s shares have grown by 17%).

Musk and Bernard Arnault, owner of the LVMH luxury goods brand are in second and third place with $198 billion and $197 billion, respectively. Tesla shares have fallen by 24% this year.

Засновник Amazon Джефф Безос випередив Ілона Маска і знову став найбагатшою людиною світу
Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of 05.03.2024

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send