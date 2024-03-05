Amazon founder Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk to become the world’s richest man again

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on Tuesday Bezos’s fortune reached $200 billion, returning him to the top of the billionaires’ list.

Business Insider notes, that in 2017 Bezos first overtook Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the world’s richest person, and last held the title in 2021 — before his was pushed by Elon Musk (at one point, the advantage of Tesla’s CEO reached $142 billion).

Bezos regained the top spot after a long period of growth in Big Tech stocks amid the artificial intelligence boom. The billionaire owns the aerospace company Blue Origin and 9% of the e-commerce giant Amazon (this year alone, the company’s shares have grown by 17%).

Musk and Bernard Arnault, owner of the LVMH luxury goods brand are in second and third place with $198 billion and $197 billion, respectively. Tesla shares have fallen by 24% this year.