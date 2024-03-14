Amazon offers sellers to generate a product page based on its website using artificial intelligence

Sellers on Amazon will soon be able to create product pages automatically using artificial intelligence. The marketplace is releasing a new AI generative feature that takes information from a seller’s external website and then generates a product page on Amazon with a written description and images.

The goal is to help sellers reduce the time it takes to transfer a product from another website to Amazon. — Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon’s vice president of international trading partners.

Amazon warns sellers that if they decide to insert a URL to create a product page, they must be the owner, copyright holder, or have a license to use the content of the link.

This feature will be available for US sellers in the coming weeks, transmits The Verge. Sellers are already using the AI tools launched by Amazon. For example, Amazon’s AI product listing generation service shows that almost 80% of users use AI-generated listings with little human editing.

For sellers, Amazon has also released AI tools for creating photos and texts for product listings. For buyers, Amazon introduced Rufus, an AI-powered chatbot that answers customers’ questions about products, suggests similar products, and compares models.