ChatGPT has taken over Tinder: according to Ivan Franko, no one is on a date

In recent years, online dating to find a date has become commonplace. Thus, preparing for a date has turned from something exciting and exciting to a routine task of swiping a touch screen. Rapid development generative artificial intelligence further distorted this experience, leaving even less personal in it.

For example writes the Washington PostA 31-year-old man named Richard Wilson faced this problem. He really liked online communication with the girl. She was quick-witted, responded quickly to his thoughts, and wrote detailed answers. However, during a personal meeting on a real date, the girl could not keep up the conversation. When she later mentioned that «uses ChatGPT for work all the time, everything became clear to Wilson. The girl simply sent him texts created by the generative artificial intelligence.

Previously Gizmodo reported another story. A man programmed OpenAI GPT’s large speech models to communicate with more than 5,000 women on his behalf. Eventually, he met his future wife.

These are not isolated cases. Many people are using generative AI to appear savvier or smarter in online communication. Amanda Hesselman, a psychologist at the Kinsey Institute, notes that when people change their photos with AI, it often looks like an attempt to be someone else. However, when they use AI for messaging, it is more likely an attempt to strengthen themselves and their communication skills.

Nevertheless, virtual charisma does not guarantee success in a real-life meeting. AI can help support a conversation online, but it won’t create genuine emotional intimacy during a face-to-face meeting. This was proven by Wilson’s failed date. He decided to give the woman a second chance, but in the end, he found that they simply did not fit together.

It is not only individual users who use AI in dating. Companies offering online dating services are also integrating this technology into their applications.

For example, Match Group (which owns Hinge and Tinder) has implemented new features to summarize dating profiles. By analyzing profiles, they offer ways to maximize the number of matches and flag unwanted messages. Some apps even offer first sentences to start a conversation, which are selected based on this analysis of user data. At the same time, AI is already shaping user behavior in dating apps. Yoel Roth, Head of Trust and Security at Match Group, said that artificial intelligence, together with prompts, successfully dissuades users from sending «something potentially offensive, indecent, or strange».

Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of the dating social network Bumble, even suggested that the future of dating will be about your personal AI «dating concierge» communicating with hundreds of other AIs to find the perfect match. In fact, we are talking about communication between digital avatars, not real people.

Moreover, services such as Replika allow people to completely abandon contact with people. This platform allows lonely people to create virtual romantic partners entirely generated by artificial intelligence. However, sometimes such communication with AI can lead to negative mental consequences.

