AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB is in short supply, prices are almost the same as RTX 5060 Ti

Andrii Rusanov

It seems that AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB graphics cards are losing their last chances. In the US and Europe, 16GB cards are in short supply — with prices almost as high as the best competitors.

In the US, the price of the 16GB RX 9060 XT is +$40 over the recommended price of $349. In a large Newegg store, the minimum price is $389. Best Buy also offers cards for around $389. The RX 9060 XT is available in many variants from AMD partners, but the Tom’s Hardware notes:

«It was difficult for our team to find 16GB models that would stay in stock for longer than two hours. However, this is not a problem with the 8GB version — it was difficult to find sites that do not offer 8GB at the recommended retail price».

However, the US-based MicroCenter still offers some graphics cards starting at $349. Western European retailers have raised their prices to €349 ($399), but the British Overclockers UK still has deals for €319.

In Ukraine, the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB costs mostly around 20-22 thousand UAH ($500), with some cheaper offers around $440. Considering the cost of the NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti that can be found at a price of about $540, currently objectively weaker AMD card loses competition — at least until it becomes cheaper.



