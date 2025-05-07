AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT is now in the store and has 16 GB of memory

A Brazilian store has published a page for the unreleased AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT. It has 16 GB, unlike the main competitors.

AMD’s imminent, though unannounced, announcement of new low-cost Radeon graphics cards is not a surprise. According to rumors, the company is working on Radeon RX 9070 GRE and Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics cards. The release of the former is expected in the coming days, while there is less information about the latter.

The Radeon RX 9060 XT has not yet been officially confirmed by AMD, but its specifications have been leaked on the Internet for weeks. The most interesting detail is that AMD is preparing models with 8 GB and 16 GB of internal memory. The card runs on Navi 44 chip with 2048 streaming processors.

According to Brazilian retailer Terabyteshop, Gigabyte will release an OC version with factory overclocking and 16 GB of memory. Currently, this is the only RX 9060 XT model presented on the store’s website (the page is currently inactive). The specifications do not include a price or release date.

The specification mentions a single 8-pin power connector, but the PSU power requirement is a whopping 850 watts. Usually, even overclocked RX 9070 models require no more than 750W, and support starts at 550W, so this seems like a mistake. The card has a triple fan and a 2.5-slot layout. Here are its specifications:

Model — GV-R9060XTGAMING OC-16GD

— GV-R9060XTGAMING OC-16GD Memory — 16 GB GDDR6

— 16 GB GDDR6 Maximum resolution — 7680×4320

— 7680×4320 Support for multiple displays — 4

— 4 Form factor — ATX

— ATX Support for DirectX — API DirectX 12

— API DirectX 12 OpenGL support — 4.6

— 4.6 Power requirements — 850 W

— 850 W Power connectors — 1x 8-pin

— 1x 8-pin Display outputs — 2x DisplayPort 2.1a, 2x HDMI 2.1a

According to unofficial sources, AMD is expected to announce the Radeon RX 9060 XT on May 21, during its presentation at Computex 2025. The company has not yet confirmed the characteristics of the video card or prices. With the video card will compete with Intel B580 and B570 p with 12 GB and 10 GB of memory, respectively, as well as NVIDIA RTX 5060 with only 8 GB to be released on May 19.

Source: VideoCardz