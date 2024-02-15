Android to iPhone migration slowed down in 2023

Over the past few years, Apple has managed to win more and more market share from Android, and now Apple sells more smartphones than Samsung. But in 2023, fewer (former) Android users switched to iPhones than a year earlier.

According to the report CIRP, 13% of iPhone buyers switched from Android to iOS in 2023. That’s down from 15% in 2022, which was the highest in five years. 2023, however, was also not a particularly surprising year for Android devices, where most flagships were quite iterative and even foldable devices were relatively weak overall, transmits 9to5Google.

The 13% figure is not particularly low either. In 2020 and 2021, the figure was 11%, which may have been affected by the pandemic. And in 2019, it was 13% again.

However, these figures show a trend that iPhone owners are staying with their devices, and Android users are also not switching too much. While there are some benefits to switching platforms in some cases, the downsides usually outweigh the upsides, as changing ecosystems often means reinvesting in apps and games, and getting used to the different features and benefits of a different operating system.